A Port Perry, Ont. pub is holding a Celebration of Life on Sunday for an employee stabbed to death last week in her Oshawa home.

The event is designed to raise funds for the eight-year-old daughter of Cotie Weekley, 31, who was found dead in a north Oshawa home on Jan. 23.

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with self-inflicted wounds and police say he's in stable condition.

Durham Regional Police Service said Weekley and the man were known to each other, but no charges have been laid.

Jamie Young, manager of Moose Pub and Grill, told CBC Toronto that the pub is collecting donations, staff members are donating tips and their pay for the day, and 10 per cent of all sales on Sunday are going towards a GoFundMe page set up for Weekley's daughter.

Pub staff 'in shock'

"This is sort of a small gesture. We're all pretty in shock here," Young said.

"Staff, patrons alike loved her. She was a very lovely, kind, happy person and we wish all the best for her daughter."

The pub also has set up a box where patrons can donate toys and clothes for the girl. A rock band, The Third Round, is donating its time. The event, which started at 12 noon, runs until midnight.

Durham police are appealing for anyone with information in the death of Cotie Weekley to call its homicide unit. (Myspace)

Young said Weekley's daughter has been left without a mother.

"Her daughter is now with her uncle, Cotie's brother. It's to help out with future endeavours for her," she said.

Weekley began working at the pub as a waitress and bartender when the pub opened on Nov. 18. She worked days with weekends off so that she could spend time with her daughter.

Nearly $10k raised so far

According to the GoFundMe Page, Weekley's daughter will be raised by her legal guardian, Weekley's brother Mathew Weekley, and another unnamed person. The goal is $50,000, and more than $9,800 has been raised so far.

"In a senseless act of violence, a little girl lost her mother, Mathew lost his sister, and their parents lost their beloved daughter," reads a statement on the page. "Cotie was a happy, kind, and generous mother; a sister, a daughter, and a friend to many. She will be sorely missed."

Durham Regional Police say an autopsy has revealed that Cotie Weekley died as a result of stab wounds. (Myspace)

The coming years will be challenging beyond the grief experienced by the family, reads the statement.

"While Cotie was a loving mother, she was a single parent and did not yet have the means to save for her daughter's future. Her daughter will need assistance with her education, clothes, toys, and eventually high school and college," the statement continues.

"Cotie's daughter deserves to have the opportunities all little girls deserve — to grow up and prosper."

Police treating death as a homicide

Durham police said they are treating Weekley's death as a homicide, which makes it the region's second homicide this year.

No update on the case was available on Sunday. Police said they are continuing to investigate but they believe there is no "further threat" to public safety in the neighbourhood.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Durham Regional Police's Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.