The Lakeridge Health Port Perry hospital remains closed Saturday after a fire broke out on the roof Friday evening.

Lakeridge Health told CBC Toronto that the hospital will be closed until further notice and asks for those who need emergency care to go to their nearest closest emergency department.

In response to the closure, Lakeridge Health said Port Perry Medical Associates has extended its urgent care hours to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday to provide additional support.

Hospital evacuated

The hospital was evacuated Friday evening because of the fire, and Durham Regional Police say no one was injured during the evacuation.

Police say they received a call at approximately 7 p.m. Friday about the fire.

Ambulance buses from neighbouring regions as well as local transit buses helped with moving people to other Lakeridge Health hospitals.

Lakeridge Health says the damage to the hospital will be assessed further in the coming days.