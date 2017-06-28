Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory are expected to make an announcement in Toronto's Port Lands on Wednesday.

Tory's staff declined to release details of the announcement, but said it would be significant.

Last fall, all three levels of government announced they would invest $65 million in flood protection measures for the Port Lands area, which Tory hopes will one day be transformed from a primarily industrial space into a dynamic neighbourhood. The area is southeast of downtown Toronto.

That initial funding is a small percentage of what is needed to storm-proof the area, something that will include reworking the mouth of the Don River and removing pollutants from the soil.

Tory has also been hoping for future transit commitments from the federal and provincial governments, including funding for the Waterfront LRT line.

Recently, Trudeau has announced billions in funding for Montreal and Ottawa's light rail plans.

Meanwhile, Tory has been pressuring Wynne's government for future investments in transit and social housing repairs for months.

The announcement is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Will Fleissig, President and CEO of Waterfront Toronto, will be there.