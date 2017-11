Toronto police are looking for a man whose face was captured on security video after a poppy donation box was stolen.

Officials say the suspect entered a retail establishment in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area just after 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The man then allegedly took the box from the counter and fled on foot.

He was last seen headed in a northwest direction.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.