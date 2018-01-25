All Ontarians are responsible to "shine a light" on harassment and other behaviour, Premier Kathleen Wynne said Thursday in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct that forced Ontario's PC leader out of his job.

Wynne responded to a news report broadcast on CTV News late Wednesday that contained allegations from two women that date back to when Brown was a federal MP.

CBC News has not spoken to the complainants.

Wynne gathered reporters in her office shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday to say Ontarians are "shaken this morning" by what they've heard on the news.

"They are wondering what's happening and exactly what comes next," she said, adding that "everyone has a "responsibility to shine a light on behaviours that are unacceptable.

"It is never OK to harass or assault, to put people in a position where they are victimized. That is never OK."

Wynne would not answer political questions, including whether she would push back the date of the next provincial election, which is currently scheduled for June 7. She did say, however, that she would not call it early.

"There are lots of political questions that are going to come forward. I honestly feel that right now I'm thinking about this in my role as a mother, as a daughter, as a community leader," Wynne said. "It is really, really important that we understand how deeply troubling this is to human beings, to people. This is a human problem."

She would not say whether Brown was still welcome in the Ontario legislature, saying she would let him deal with his own conscience.

Brown denies allegations

Brown stepped down as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario early Thursday, only hours after denying the allegations of sexual misconduct.

"These allegations are false and have been difficult to hear," Brown said in a statement issued just before 1:30 a.m. ET.

"However, defeating [Ontario Premier] Kathleen Wynne in 2018 is more important than one individual. For this reason, after consulting with caucus, friends and family I have decided to step down as leader of the Ontario PC Party. I will remain on as an MPP while I definitively clear my name from these false allegations."

The allegations and the resignation leave Ontario's PC party in turmoil and without a leader months before the election campaign is set to begin.

Brown called his initial news conference late Wednesday evening to deny the allegations from two women, contained in a CTV News report, that date back to when he was a federal MP.

Patrick Brown denies allegations1:27

"I want to say: These allegations are false. Every one of them," Brown said while standing alone at a podium at Queen's Park. "I will defend myself as hard as I can, with all the means at my disposal.

"I know that the court of public opinion moves fast. I have instructed my attorneys to ensure that these allegations are addressed where they should be: in a court of law."

Patrick Brown chased by media as he flees Queen's Park1:15

Barrie police said late Thursday morning that the force is not currently investigating any allegations against Brown.

"In the event that a complaint comes forward, the Barrie Police Service will ensure that all measures are taken to ensure a frank and impartial investigation," spokesperson Nicole Rodgers said in a statement provided to CBC News.

"The Barrie Police Service takes all allegations of sexual assault and intimate partner violence very seriously and when reported they are investigated thoroughly and comprehensively."

Asked whether she believes the two women who have come forward, Wynne replied: "I believe victims when they come forward," adding that she was "shocked" to hear the allegations against Brown.