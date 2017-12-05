If you're walking down by Toronto's harbourfront this evening, then you may see a ferry full of panicking people. Don't be alarmed — it's only pretend.

Toronto Police Service have issued a warning about a film shoot taking place aboard the 107-year-old Trillium ferry between noon Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday. The vessel will be parked at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.

At approximately 10 p.m., two marine flares will be launched into the sky, leading police to stress that they are not the real thing. Actors aboard the ferry will be performing a "simulated panic" scene, said a news release.

Police could not confirm which film or television show the shoot will be for, but around 25 cast and crew will be taking part.