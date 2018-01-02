Toronto police released security camera footage that appears to show a man attempting to burn a parked car in East York over the holiday season.

Officers responded to a call around 5 a.m. on Dec. 29, after a white Porsche SUV was set ablaze in the driveway of a home near the corner of O'Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East.

Police say the man smashed out a window, doused the vehicle in gasoline and ignited it. The flames appear to blow back at the man as he turns to run away. He fled the area in a white, four-door sedan.

According to a news release, police are concerned the man may have sustained "significant injuries" during the alleged arson, and they would like to speak with him about the investigation.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.