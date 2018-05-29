Skip to Main Content
1 arrested after Toronto police search 2 homes in Flemingdon Park in weapons probe

Toronto police have arrested a person after officers searched two homes in North York's Flemingdon Park neighbourhood early Tuesday as part of a firearms investigation.

Police say search warrants were executed as part of a firearms investigation

CBC News ·
Heavily armed Toronto police officers walk in single file between houses in Flemingdon Park early Tuesday. One person was arrested as part of a firearms investigation. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto Police have arrested one person after officers searched two homes in North York's Flemingdon Park neighbourhood early Tuesday as part of a firearms investigation.

Acting Staff Sgt. John Kmieciak, of 54 Division, told CBC Toronto that the person was arrested at a home on St. Dennis Drive.

Kmieciak said officers from 54 and 55 Divisions were involved in the execution of search warrants.

2 addresses searched

Police searched an address on Gateway Boulevard and another on St. Dennis Drive, he said. 
A Toronto police officer looks out at residences in Flemingdon Park early Tuesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Kmieciak said there are no more warrants to be executed but the investigation is ongoing.

A search warrant was executed with the help of members of Toronto police's Emergency Task Force and canine units, according to Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

