1 arrested after Toronto police search 2 homes in Flemingdon Park in weapons probe
Police say search warrants were executed as part of a firearms investigation
Toronto Police have arrested one person after officers searched two homes in North York's Flemingdon Park neighbourhood early Tuesday as part of a firearms investigation.
Acting Staff Sgt. John Kmieciak, of 54 Division, told CBC Toronto that the person was arrested at a home on St. Dennis Drive.
Kmieciak said officers from 54 and 55 Divisions were involved in the execution of search warrants.
2 addresses searched
Kmieciak said there are no more warrants to be executed but the investigation is ongoing.
A search warrant was executed with the help of members of Toronto police's Emergency Task Force and canine units, according to Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.
Multiple warrants executed in the Flemingdon Park area this morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS54Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS54Div</a>, ETF and PDS on scene with plain clothes officers. <a href="https://t.co/R6t2hJxg8M">pic.twitter.com/R6t2hJxg8M</a>—@LateNightCam