Toronto police are asking for help in identifying a man in his 30s alleged to have beaten a 42-year-old man unconscious and continued to assault him after he was knocked out.
The two men had been at a nightclub near College and Crawford streets when they got into a dispute and went outside, a media release issued Wednesday said. A Toronto police spokesman would not confirm which club it was, although the Mod Club is the only major club at that intersection.
The 42-year-old man was knocked out when he walked out of the club and police say the suspect continued to beat him after he was on the ground.
Police received a call about the assault on Nov. 27 around 3:50 a.m. On Wednesday, investigators released security video images of the suspect.
He's described as being between 30 and 35, standing about six-foot-two and weighing roughly 230 pounds. He has an olive complexion and was clean-shaven with a brush cut. He can be seen wearing a white shirt with a black vest and black pants on the night in question.
Police are asking that anyone with information contact them at 416-808-1400 or through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.