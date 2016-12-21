Toronto police are asking for help in identifying a man in his 30s alleged to have beaten a 42-year-old man unconscious and continued to assault him after he was knocked out.

The two men had been at a nightclub near College and Crawford streets when they got into a dispute and went outside, a media release issued Wednesday said. A Toronto police spokesman would not confirm which club it was, although the Mod Club is the only major club at that intersection.

The 42-year-old man was knocked out when he walked out of the club and police say the suspect continued to beat him after he was on the ground.

Police say the suspect, shown in an image taken from a surveillance video, is between 30 and 35, about six-foot-two and weighs roughly 230 pounds. (Toronto Police Service)

Police received a call about the assault on Nov. 27 around 3:50 a.m. On Wednesday, investigators released security video images of the suspect.

He's described as being between 30 and 35, standing about six-foot-two and weighing roughly 230 pounds. He has an olive complexion and was clean-shaven with a brush cut. He can be seen wearing a white shirt with a black vest and black pants on the night in question.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact them at 416-808-1400 or through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.