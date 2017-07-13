Toronto police are urging the public not to call 911 if there is no real emergency — after they received a call about a toilet that wasn't flushed on Wednesday.

Toronto Police Service tweeted about the incident, and people responded swiftly.

Man called police to report another man in restaurant did not flush toilet.

Although impolite, THESE 👏 CALLS 👏 TIE 👏 UP 👏 OUR 👏 LINES!!! ^vk — @TPSOperations

Could have said clog our lines. Missed joke right there. — @Peterbaugh28

But, TPS spokesman Mark Pugash told CBC News it is not a laughing matter.

"The temptation is to laugh, but [the call] is selfish, it's dangerous and we want to do whatever we can to discourage it," he said.

"It's actually pretty serious because any call that goes to 911 that shouldn't is delaying the ability of the system to respond to people in genuine emergencies,"

However, Pugash maintained he doesn't want people to waiver about calling 911 if they are ever in doubt or danger, but in the case of the toilet flush call, he says it's a waste of resources.

"I don't think anyone, anywhere would agree that that call is a legitimate use of the 911 system."

False calls aren't only about toilets.

Early Thursday morning, Toronto police were were called to a residence a 61 Elm Ave., in Rosedale for reports of a shooting.

ETF officers respond to a gun call in the early morning hours Thursday. Police did not locate anyone at the Elm Avenue address they were called to. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Emergency Task Force officers and K9 units responded, but when officers went in, nobody was there.

TPS are currently investigating the incident.

"If we get a call that alleges something serious has happened, we are going to take it very seriously," Pugash said.

"The people who respond are extremely well trained, and if their time is being wasted — again there is a possibility that people in genuine emergencies might be delayed and that's unacceptable," he added.