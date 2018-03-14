Toronto police homicide detectives will provide an update on the investigation into the shooting death of a man in north Etobicoke last weekend.

Dwayne Anthony Vidal, 31, of Toronto was shot at an apartment complex at Mount Olive and Silverstone Drives, in the Kipling and Finch area, Saturday evening.

Police were called to the complex at about 5:44 p.m. and found Vidal suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died in hospital.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Acting Duty Insp. Keith Smith, the shooting occurred in a courtyard and video surveillance showed Vidal ran for some distance before collapsing.

Vidal is Toronto's 11th homicide of 2018.

Pastor Keaton Austin said shootings in the area have residents on edge, and have left them afraid to let their children outside to play.

"When I speak to people, they are scared: to come out of their house, to empty their garbage," Keaton told CBC Toronto.

"They're trying to get home from work early because they don't want to get shot at."

He has long called for a greater police presence in the area, and called on Police Chief Mark Saunders and Mayor John Tory to help address the violence.

"I'm sick and fed up," he said.

'I'm lucky'

On Jan. 15, 2017, Devante Taylor was left paralyzed after he was shot in his car while driving his three-year-old nephew home in the same Rexdale neighbourhood.

Just a couple of weeks before, area resident Barrington Macpherson, 58, said he was shot twice outside his apartment building as he took out the garbage after returning from the racetrack.

It was New Year's Day 2017 at about 8 p.m. when two youths in a black car, their faces covered, pulled up with tires squealing and started shooting at him, Macpherson told reporters Tuesday.

He was shot twice: in one foot and in the opposite lower leg. He has been unable to work since and his doctor told him he will have a permanent limp.

"My life's stuck," Macpherson said. "But I'm lucky still I'm alive."

Barrington Macpherson described being shot twice just over a year ago as he took out the garbage, not far from where Dwayne Anthony Vidal was gunned down. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

He did not know Vidal, but Macpherson said "a lot of people get shot around here."

He and his wife are planning a move.

"We can't stay here," she said. "It's a war zone."