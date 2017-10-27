The province's police watchdog says "there are no reasonable grounds" to charge a Toronto officer in using his Taser to subdue and arrest a man with mental health issues in an incident more than a year ago that ultimately led to the man needing surgery under his right eye.

In a report released Thursday, Tony Loparco, director of the Special Investigations Unit, said the officer's use of his conducted energy weapon "did not fall outside the range of what was reasonably necessary to attempt to disarm and subdue" the 39-year-old man.

According to Loparco's report on the case, officers went to an apartment at 900 Jane Street, near Eglinton Avenue West, on the afternoon of July 4. They were there to apprehend the 39-year-old man, whose name is not included in the report, under the Mental Health Act.

The man barricaded himself in his bedroom and, when the subject officer got inside, he was holding a barbell. The subject officer used his Taser on the man, hitting him in the chest and just below the right eye.

The man had to be taken to hospital, where surgeons removed the Taser probe from his face.

Loparco notes that on the day in question, the man "was very ill and needed to be taken to the hospital" for an undiagnosed mental illness, and his "mental state was deteriorating."

Two weeks prior to the July 4 incident, the man had been taken into custody under the Mental Health Act by the same officer, but without incident.

Based on the information the subject officer had about the man prior to entering the apartment, the prior arrest and the situation he faced when he got into the bedroom, the officer "was required to make an unenviable, immediate decision," Loparco wrote.

"I appreciate that the complainant suffers from serious mental health issues, and received a significant injury to his eye that day requiring surgery. However, in the circumstances he presented an immediate danger to the attending officers, and thus the SO's CEW deployment did not fall outside the range of what was reasonably necessary to attempt to disarm and subdue the complainant."

The SIU is called in to investigate when a civilian is injured or dies during an interaction with police, or an allegation of sexual assault is made against an officer.