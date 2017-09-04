A dog who served with the Toronto Police Service for seven years has died after a medical emergency on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, police responded to a call about a person with a gun in the area of the Don Valley Parkway and Wynford Drive. Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the caller believed someone tossed a firearm in a bushy, or wooded area.

When units responded, no gun was found, and the Toronto Police Dog Services were called for support.

Kash, a German Shepherd, and his handler Const. Matthew Butt attended the scene, and Kash was able to recover the firearm, said police.

Following the call, Const. Butt returned to the station and realized Kash was under medical distress.

"He took him to the local emergency vet service, and unfortunately he didn't make it, and he passed away overnight," Douglas-Cook told CBC News.

We regret to announce the passing of PSD Kash last night after an unexpected medical emergency. Kash served the City of Toronto for 7 years pic.twitter.com/9pMNB6o8Qi — @TPSK9

The details of the medical emergency are unknown at this time.

Toronto Police Dog Services consists of around 20 handlers and dogs. According to the Toronto police website, the dogs "not only works with the officer, but becomes part of the officer's family."

The Toronto Police Service, Kash's partner and the community are grieving the loss of the seven-year-veteran.

I had the honour of meeting PSD Kash. My condolences to all of you. Such a loss — @femwriter

Condolences to Toronto Police Service, losing a 7 year veteran is a devastating loss, human or K9, Thank you for your service to our city — @jimmygotyme

Service dogs are assigned to general patrols and respond to a variety of calls, like lost persons, recovering fire arms or searches for stolen property.

Since its start in 1989, the dog services team has been responsible for hundreds of arrests and have located thousands of dollars of property, narcotics and firearms, according to police.

The duo of Kash and Butt have been responsible for arresting suspects charged with attempted carjacking and gunshots fired.

PC Butt/PSD Kash w @TPS53Div capture male that fled into ravine after shots fired in Thorncliffe #SaferTO #BusyNightForMatt pic.twitter.com/gRouLLqyuO — @TPSK9