Toronto Police say a 16-year-old girl they sought in connection with a stabbing death near Weston Road and King Street on Nov. 14 has surrendered to 12 Division investigators on Thursday.

The girl was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and was scheduled to appear in court later that day.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant issued last Friday for Christopher Enrique Gordon, also known as "Mikey" and "Lefty," is still in effect.

The 18-year-old man of no fixed address is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of David Blacquiere.

The 54-year-old Angus, Ont., man was stabbed in the chest several times near Weston Road and King Street, north of Lawrence Avenue West on Tuesday, Nov. 14.



He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gordon, or the woman who may be assisting him, to contact police at 416-808-7400.

Tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).