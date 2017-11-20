Toronto police have released images of a woman they believe may be aiding a man suspected of fatally stabbing a man last week in the city's west end.

David Blacquiere, 54, of Angus, Ont., was stabbed in the chest several times near Weston Road and King Street, north of Lawrence Avenue West on Tuesday Nov. 14.



He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Officers issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant on Friday for Christopher Enrique Gordon, also known as "Mikey" and "Lefty."



The 18-year-old man of no fixed address is wanted for second degree murder.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gordon, or the woman who may be assisting him, to contact police at 416-808-7400.

Tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).