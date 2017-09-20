York Regional Police are seeking witnesses and video footage after a multi-vehicle crash left two people dead in Georgina on Tuesday.

The seven-vehicle collision left an elderly couple dead and five others injured Tuesday afternoon at Ravenshoe Road and Woodbine Avenue, just south of Keswick.

A 25-year-old man from Omemee, Ont., who was driving a black Honda Civic, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Four others were treated in hospital with minor injuries.

A blue Dodge Caravan, a silver Chevrolet pick-up truck, a white cube van, a silver Kia Rio, a second silver Chevrolet pick-up truck and a grey Hyundai were among the vehicles involved.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward. Investigators are also looking for dashcam video. (CBC)

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for witnesses to come forward with any information.

They are asking for dashcam footage of the crash.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.