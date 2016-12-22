Police are asking for the public's help in locating three men they believe are responsible for robbing and assaulting a taxi driver.

According to police, the driver picked up the three men downtown at about 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. He drove them for a short distance before being asked to stop.

The second image released by police shows another of the three suspects, this one described as being about 5'10 with a heavy build. (Toronto Police Service)

At that time, police say the three men robbed and assaulted the driver and, when he got out of the car, they continued to assault him before fleeing.

All three suspects are described as being in their early 20s.

Police have security camera images of two of the suspects. They ask that anyone with information contact police at 416-808-1400, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.