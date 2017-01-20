Toronto police are looking for at least one male suspect after a vehicle chase that ended with a collision in Yorkville Friday afternoon.

There was a brief pursuit between Yorkville Avenue and Hazelton Avenue at about 3:00 pm, but officers called it off because of safety reasons, Constable Allyson Douglas Cook told CBC Toronto.

Witnesses had to flee

CBC News reporter John Northcott, who happened to be in the area, saw the vehicle race down a sidewalk on Cumberland Street and then onto Bay Street, knocking over two mailboxes and running a red light onto Bloor Street West.

Police confirm the driver caused damage in the area of Yorkville Avenue and Hazelton Avenue, saying he hit a light post which then hit a car.

One of the light posts hit by the vehicle. (CBC/John Northcott)

Constable Douglas Cook said the vehicle mounted sidewalks, striking a number of planters and other sidewalk decorations. No people were hit, she said.

The vehicle also reportedly backed into a police car, according to Northcott.

Witnesses told CBC News they had to scramble for their lives as the vehicle drove the wrong way down Yorkville Avenue then Bellair Street.

Police and other emergency crews on the scene. (CBC/John Northcott)

Constable Douglas Cook said the vehicle came to a stop after a collision, and the male driver fled on foot.

Police say an additional suspect may also be involved.