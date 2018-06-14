Skip to Main Content
Toronto police are asking for the public's help with a homicide investigation into the death of a woman identified as 28-year-old Victoria Selby-Readman.

Investigators asking anyone who saw 28-year-old from Friday to Tuesday to contact them

Officers were called to the fifth-floor unit on Richmond Street West just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. (Google Maps)

Police were called to an apartment building in the Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue area around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a suspicious death.

Selby-Readman was found on the fifth floor with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police classified her death as a homicide following a post-mortem examination.

Selby-Readman's death marks Toronto's 40th homicide of the year.

Investigators are now calling on anyone who may have seen Selby-Readman or anyone whom she may have been with from Friday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 12 to get in touch with their homicide unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

