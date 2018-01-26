Toronto police say two men were walking near Sentinel Road and Murray Ross Parkway Thursday night when a masked man attacked them with a machete.

Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CBC Toronto one victim had an eight-inch stab wound to his back where the machete cut him. His friend attempted to disarm the attacker and received injuries to his arm.

Police say that two friends were walking together in the area just south of York University when the attacker approached them unprovoked. He was unknown to both victims.

Police and emergency services were called to the area just after 9 p.m. and transported the victims to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man with the eight-inch stab wound received 20 stitches.

Police are looking for a suspect and are canvassing the area today for witnesses and security footage.