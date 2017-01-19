Toronto police are looking for a man who was pushed down onto the road on Queen Street this past December.

The man was jogging on the sidewalk near the intersection of Queen and Yonge street when a man approached him and allegedly pushed him hard enough to knock him down.

Police released video of the incident:

Police say the man who allegedly pushed the jogger had just come out of a building where he was behaving in an aggressive manner towards the other people inside, allegedly uttering death threats against security guards when they asked him to leave.

The man, who is in his mid-20s, has since been arrested and charged with uttering threats, assault, obstructing police and failing to comply with probation.

Police say that the man who was pushed may have been seriously injured by the fall, and urge him to come forward and speak with investigators.