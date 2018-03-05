A 26-year-old woman is dead and police are searching for a man who knew her after an early morning shooting in Mississauga on Monday.

Paramedics were called to the scene near Dixie Road and Rathburn Road E. shortly after 5 a.m., where they found the victim without vital signs outside of a townhouse complex. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said 39-year-old Toronto man Joseph Chang is wanted in connection to the woman's death. He's driving a black Infinity with licence plate CAXM834, according to police.

Chang is considered armed and dangerous, and members of the public are asked to contact police if they know him or have any information about the shooting.

Peel police's homicide unit has taken over the case.