Police search for suspect in Eaton Centre assault on pregnant woman

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an assault on a pregnant woman at Eaton Centre over the weekend.

Victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after a pregnant woman was attacked in the Eaton Centre. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault on a pregnant woman at Eaton Centre over the weekend.

The woman was waiting near a washroom in the mall on Saturday night around 9:40 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday.

 
Security camera image of a man wanted in an assault investigation on a pregnant woman at Eaton Centre. (Toronto Police)

A man reportedly walked by and hit her in the stomach.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Anyone who sees the man should not approach him and contact police or Crime Stoppers, the news release says

