Toronto police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly stole items from a Forest Hill synagogue.

Police allege the pair visited Beth Tzedec Congregation, a synagogue in the Bathurst Street and Warwick Avenue area, on the morning on Dec. 25.

The man and woman allegedly entered an area where coat racks were being stored and stole multiple items before leaving the building.

The pair were spotted on surveillance footage driving in a 2010-2015 black Volkswagen Golf as they neared the area. (Toronto Police)

The man is described as 20 to 25 years of age, five-foot-seven to five-foot-10, wearing a dark winter coat with fur trim, a red sweater, grey pants, and beige shoes. He was wearing red-trimmed glasses.



The woman is described as 20 to 25 years of age, five-foot-two to five-foot-five, wearing a long black winter jacket with fur trim, a black shirt, black leggings, a pink scarf, and purple winter boots. She was wearing large framed sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).