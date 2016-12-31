Toronto police are looking to identify a man who allegedly punched and choked a TTC streetcar driver in the city's downtown area last month.

Police say on Nov. 12 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a passenger reported seeing the man and another passenger allegedly damaging a streetcar in the Spadina Avenue and Richmond Street area.

When the TTC operator asked the two about their actions, police say the man — seen in security footage released Saturday — slapped the driver in the face.

The altercation continued outside the streetcar where the driver was choked, punched and slapped repeatedly, police said in a release.

The suspect, described as approximately 6'2" with a slim build, wearing glasses and a black trench coat with grey pants, was last seen fleeing eastbound on Richmond Street West.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).