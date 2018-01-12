Toronto police are investigating the alleged assault of a girl who says a man cut off her hijab while she walking to Pauline Johnson Junior Public School in Scarborough, Ont., Friday morning.

"We had received reports that an 11-year-old girl had been walking to school, she was approached from behind by a man, he attacked her with scissors, cutting off her hijab," told CBC Toronto Const. David Hopkinson of the Toronto Police Service.

The girl told police she was attacked twice in the span of about 10 minutes. He was unable to comment on whether the girl was injured.

ASSAULT:

Pauline Johnson Public School

-Girl assaulted by man with scissors

-Reports he cut her hijab off

-Man has fled scene

-Unknown if there are injuries#GO70367

^dh — @TPSOperations

Police describe the man as Asian, in his 20s, with medium build, a moustache and glasses.

"We don't know if this was a hate crime or not yet," said Hopkinson. "We don't know what motivated the attack."

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird told CBC Toronto that police and the student's family were immediately contacted after the girl reported what happened. Officers were called to the school at about 9 a.m.

"This is shocking to learn of this assault. And we'll be working closely with police to offer any assistance that we can. In the meantime, we're offering supports to the impacted student and her family," said Bird.

According to the TDSB website, Pauline Johnson Junior Public School serves 290 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 6.