Cars speeding through school zones may have been a bad habit over the summer, but now that school is back in session police are reminding drivers their bad habits can be deadly.

York Regional Police are launching a week-long traffic blitz, called The ABC Initiative, that will focus on enforcing traffic laws in residential neighbourhoods during the first week of school.

"People have changed their driving habits over the course of the summer, and they need to re-learn what it's like driving in a school zone," said Const. Andy Pattenden of York Regional Police.

"We're out there enforcing speeding, stop signs, making sure everyone has their seatbelts on and is paying attention."

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention around neighbourhood schools, adding that the blitz will be 'zero tolerance.'

Durham has a similar effort underway, called "In the Zone." Last year's campaign resulted in more than 1500 tickets being issued in and around schools, including 955 tickets for speeding and 70 charges of distracted driving.

"You're going to see little ones darting across the street because they're excited," Pattenden said. "We need people to pay extra attention."

Pattenden said that while the speed limit is 40 km/h, he suggests going even slower.

"That's the limit, not the rate you should be travelling at," Pattenden said. "The faster you're travelling, the longer the distance it will take to brake if a child runs in front of you."

'Statistics have been quite alarming'

Kasia Briegmann-Samson is the co-founder of Friends and Families for Safe Streets. The group hosts a monthly vigil for lives lost in Toronto for victims of traffic violence.

"None of these deaths have to happen," Briegmann-Samson said. "The statistics have been quite alarming in the last few years."

Friends and Families for Safe Streets pushed for the police campaign, arguing that reminders in the first week of school are necessary.

"People will be in a rush, starting a new routine, but the laws are in place for a reason," Briegmann-Samson said.

Remembering the 32 people killed on Toronto streets this year at our #FFSS vigil #VisionZeroTO #walkto #biketo pic.twitter.com/8DuCq7p7kP — @FFSafeStreets

Briegmann-Samson said her child's school sent out a notice advising parents to drop off their kids a couple of blocks from school, to reduce the number of cars immediately surrounding the school and to make the area safer.

She wants people to remember that even a quick cellphone check behind the wheel can have life-long consequences.

"There's no going back. No going back to fix it."