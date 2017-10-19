Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a man was violently assaulted near the St. Clair West subway station earlier this week.

According to police, two men got into a verbal argument near the station at St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Street around 10:20 p.m. on Monday. One of the men allegedly struck the other in the head with a piece of wood, causing a serious injury.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said in a news release.

Police are looking for:

Kenneth Sanipass-Linklater, 31, of Toronto on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Sanipass-Linklater is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

"He should be considered dangerous," the police release said. Anyone who spots him should not approach and should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the incident or Sanipass-Linklater's whereabouts is asked to call 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.