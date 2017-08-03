The union representing Toronto's police officers says its members want to carry naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose long enough to get someone to hospital.

The Toronto Police Service had previously said it had no plans to equip front-line staff with the medication, even as firefighters have begun to receive both the equipment and training.

But in the wake of four fatal overdoses — and at least 16 others who required emergency care — between July 27 and 30, the city says it would like the force to reconsider. The recommendation came out Thursday following an emergency meeting about interim drug safety measures until Toronto's three supervised injection sites open this fall.

Police can be first on the scene

The head of the Toronto Police Association says officers are often the first to arrive at a 911 call — and that having a naloxone kit could be a lifesaving measure.

Mike McCormack says there were past concerns about liability, because the drug had to be injected. Now that it's available as a nasal spray, McCormack says those worries are unfounded.

Carrying naloxone could also protect officers who inadvertently ingest drugs, he said. There have been several cases in the U.S. where first responders have overdosed after touching carfentanil, a powerful elephant tranquilizer that can be deadly even if absorbed through the skin.

"Our officers are coming into contact with more and more substances," McCormack said. "So, for officer safety, it's a good idea as well."

It's unclear if police brass agree.

Saunders to discuss naloxone proposal with Tory

Chief Mark Saunders had been invited to the meeting called by Mayor John Tory for Thursday, but he couldn't attend due to another commitment, police spokesperson Mark Pugash told CBC Toronto.

Pugash would not answer questions about whether the administration might reconsider its earlier stance following the request from the drug safety panel.

Instead, he said only that the chief and Tory would meet to discuss the possibility. Pugash would not say when that meeting might take place.

Other police forces in the country, however, began carrying naloxone following the rise in drug deaths. In fact, all front-line Ontario Provincial Police officers were given the kits in June.