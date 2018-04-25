Skip to Main Content
Police speak about officer who arrested Toronto van attack suspect without gunfire

Toronto police provided an update Wednesday about the police officer who arrested the suspect in Monday's deadly van attack.

Const. Ken Lam has received widespread praise for his handling of the arrest

Toronto police Const. Ken Lam, far right, is seen confronting the suspect, far left, in Monday's attack near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Monday afternoon, in an image made from video recorded by a passerby. (Submitted by Clark Hua Zhang)

Const. Ken Lam received widespread praise for his handling of the arrest in a busy north Toronto area where he didn't shoot 25-year-old Alek Minassian, who claimed he had a gun.

Lam, seen here in an undated photo, has been drawing praise for his non-violent arrest of the suspect in Monday's van attack. (Sing Tao Daily)

Video of the arrest shows Lam arriving to confront Minassian standing next to the white van that had just mowed down pedestrians along a stretch of one of Toronto's busiest roads.

In the video, Minassian is seen standing next to the open door on the driver's side of the vehicle, his arm outstretched, pointing a black object at the officer. 

Lam does not fire, but instead holsters his gun and takes out a baton as he strides toward the suspect, who tosses aside the object in his hand and lies down on the sidewalk, where the officer handcuffs him.​
The non-violent arrest of the Toronto van attack suspect is being praised by many. Video taken by witnesses shows the suspect apparently pulling a gun when confronted by a lone police officer. The officer is seen to get the suspect to stand down, drop what he's holding, and make the arrest without incident. 5:07

The incident was over in 37 seconds, and police believe the man was not armed. 

Ten people were killed in the van attack and another 14 people were injured.

Minassian is the lone suspect in the attack. He was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. 

