At least one Toronto police officer is injured after trying to apprehend a "dangerous" suspect in Riverdale on Monday night.

When officers arrived on the scene after a call came in to police about a possible shooting near Gerrard and Logan Streets, the officers boxed in the suspect in his vehicle, but he began striking the police cars.

The suspect got away on foot and was chased by the officers, police say.

Police recovered a firearm and they believe it belongs to the suspect, who is still on the loose and "considered dangerous."

The suspect is a black male, who was wearing blue jeans and no shoes at the time of the incident.