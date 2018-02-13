Police in Halton Region say they charged one of their officers on Tuesday with allegedly stealing a credit card from the scene of a break-and-enter investigation.

They say the alleged incident happened in Oakville, Ont., in December 2017.

The 29-year-old man was charged with theft of a credit card, possession and use of a stolen credit card and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was suspended with pay, as required by the Police Services Act of Ontario.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.