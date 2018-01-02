A reward of up to $50,000 is on offer in an attempt by Toronto homicide investigators to dredge up new leads in a 20-year-old cold case, police said Tuesday.

Gracelyn Greenidge, 41, was found dead in her apartment by a co-worker on the night of July 29, 1997, after she didn't show up for a shift at the senior's residence where she worked. She was last seen alive at about 11:30 p.m. the day prior.

Police determined she had died from blunt force trauma, and investigators were able to establish a DNA profile from evidence discovered at the scene. According to a news release, the DNA profile has been used to "eliminate men who knew Gracelyn" as possible suspects, and it has also been cross-checked against the national DNA database.

The reward money is specifically for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of Greenidge's killer or killers.

"We have the killer's DNA, now we just need a name to go with the DNA, nothing more," said Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant in the release.

"Anyone who knew Gracelyn who did not speak to the police during the original investigation is asked to contact Cold Case investigators immediately. You may have the key to this case and not realize it."

Police had previously posted a $100,000 reward in the same case in 1999, according to a report from the Globe and Mail.