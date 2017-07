Police have named the man fatally shot on Friday in a Woodbridge home as 24-year-old Roy Khan.

York Regional Police say he was transported to hospital after they responded to a call about an injured person near Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at around 7 a.m.

Khan died from his injuries in hospital at around 1 p.m.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old Toronto man in relation to the crime. He will appear in court on Saturday.