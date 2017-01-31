Toronto police say the man killed in a shooting on Gerrard Street East near Sumach Street Monday night was Ali Rizeig, 18.

Around 10 bullet holes were visible Tuesday morning on the front door of a home where Rizeig was shot dead. Police believe he lived at the home.

Residents in the Regent Park neighbourhood reported hearing even more shots when the deadly shooting happened the night before around 9:30 p.m.

A homicide investigator was dispatched on Monday night to the shooting at Gerrard Street East near Sumach Street that killed an 18-year-old man. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

On Monday, police said the victim had no vital signs when paramedics took him to hospital and he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Officers are searching for a dark SUV that drove away from the scene after the incident. Witnesses say the shooter escaped in that vehicle.

Two deadly shootings on Monday

It was the second serious shooting on Monday, with a man shot dead on George Street near Adelaide Street earlier in the afternoon.

Homicide investigators are still looking for a suspect in that shooting as well.

It's not yet clear if the two shootings are connected.