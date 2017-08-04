Toronto Mayor John Tory says he would like to have naloxone, the drug that can act as an antidote to an opioid overdose, in the hands of police officers "sooner rather than later," and will take up the issue with the chief of police when they meet later Friday.

Tory was speaking a day after he met with health officials, police and other stakeholders about a spate of drug overdoses and deaths that have hit the city. The group came out with numerous recommendations, including the possibility of bulk-buying naloxone and asking Toronto police to reconsider their position on equipping officers with the drug. The force had previously said it had no plans to train and arm officers with it.

Speaking to CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Friday, Tory said representatives of the force that attended Thursday's meeting were open to the idea of having officers in so-called overdose "hotspots" across the city carry naloxone, even in a pilot project.

"We are going to be now hoping to make that happen, and hoping to make it happen sooner rather than later, at least in the hotspots," Tory told Metro Morning.

"But that's up to the chief, in the end. He runs the police service, not me."

On Thursday, Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack said officers want to carry naloxone, particularly given that they are often among the first to arrive at a 911 call.

McCormack said there were past concerns about liability, because the drug had to be injected. Now that it's available as a nasal spray, McCormack told CBC Toronto that those worries are unfounded. The drug could also help protect officers who may come into contact with drugs during their shifts.

A spokesperson for Toronto police would not answer questions Thursday about whether the force will reconsider its stance.

'A speeding up of everything'

Meanwhile, Tory said the city will aim to get its three safe injection sites open earlier than the scheduled November timing, but they can't open now, as some community health workers have suggested.

A naloxone kit from Montreal Public Health is seen in this file photo. (CBC Montreal)

They have to be built, staff have to be trained and there are other steps that must be followed before they can begin operating, he said.

"We are going to open them as fast as we can but the notion of opening them now and just having people there that aren't properly trained and not properly constructed, the building themselves, I just don't think would be entirely responsible," Tory told Metro Morning.

He also said a plan to have some firefighters equipped with naloxone by fall will also have a newer, shorter timeline, and the city will step up training of staff who may be coming in contact with residents at risk of an overdose.

"It really is a speeding up of everything we were doing," he said.

Other next steps include working closely with the province to broaden access to drug treatment programs, including increasing spaces and boosting the number of counsellors and other health workers.

"It is a real shortage given the nature of the problem," Tory said.

"These are realities of the human condition and so our responsibility is to save lives and to try to get people back on track."