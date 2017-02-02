The provincial coroner's office will launch an inquest into the death of a 30-year-old police officer, killed in August 2011 when a dump truck collided with the officer's motorcycle.

Const. Riccardo Torchia had been serving with Toronto police for about two years when he died.

He had been off duty and driving along Highway 7 in York Region when a truck travelling in the opposite direction turned left into a private driveway near Highway 50, investigators said at the time.

An accident reconstruction team surveys the scene of the crash in which Torchia died. (CBC)

Torchia's motorcycle burst into flames upon impact.

The truck driver was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death in January 2012. In May 2013, he received a one-year jail sentence and a six-year driving ban, Mississauga News reported.

The coroner's office has not yet set a date for the inquest. Dr. David Evans will lead the proceedings.