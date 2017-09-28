A person is in custody after a 50-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Birchmount Road near St. Clair Avenue East in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CBC Toronto that the victim was pinned under the vehicle, which also hit a telephone pole.

Witnesses reported the pole then hit the man and another vehicle, Sidhu said.

Police arrived and performed CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other people were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police have released no details on the person in custody or whether charges will be laid.

Police have closed Birchmount Road between St. Clair Avenue East and Newlands Avenue for what they're calling an "intense" investigation.