Toronto police are looking for a witness that was reported to have video footage of the individuals involved in a sexual assault investigation in the Yorkdale area.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 19 at approximately 4:30 p.m. around 1130 Caledonia Road at Lawrence Avenue West.

A woman in her 20s reportedly ran into traffic on Caledonia Road after she had been sexually assaulted, looking for help.

Two passing motorists were flagged down and one of the motorists, who was a woman, may have taken a video of the scene and those involved in the sexual assault on her phone.

Police are urging her to contact the 32 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 416-808-3204.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact police.