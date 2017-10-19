Toronto police have released security camera images of two men they say opened fire at a man outside an apartment building in Lawrence Heights late last Friday.

The shooting happened outside a building near Flemington and Replin roads on Oct. 13.

Three unknown men pulled up to the building shortly after 11 p.m. as the victim, a 24-year-old man, sat on the front steps talking on his phone, according to police.

Two of the men left the vehicle and fired seven shots at the victim from a close range. Several hit the victim.

The men fled the area in the vehicle. The victim, who was able to call for help, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

"After undergoing several hours of surgeries, he remains in stable condition," police said Thursday in a news release.

Toronto police say two men fired several shots at a man sitting outside a Lawrence Heights apartment building. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects in the attack, as well as the vehicle in which they fled.

The vehicle is described as a four-door, dark-coloured sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.