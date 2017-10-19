Toronto police have released security camera images of two men they say opened fire at a man outside an apartment building in Lawrence Heights late last Friday.
The shooting happened outside a building near Flemington and Replin roads on Oct. 13.
Three unknown men pulled up to the building shortly after 11 p.m. as the victim, a 24-year-old man, sat on the front steps talking on his phone, according to police.
Two of the men left the vehicle and fired seven shots at the victim from a close range. Several hit the victim.
The men fled the area in the vehicle. The victim, who was able to call for help, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
"After undergoing several hours of surgeries, he remains in stable condition," police said Thursday in a news release.
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects in the attack, as well as the vehicle in which they fled.
The vehicle is described as a four-door, dark-coloured sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.