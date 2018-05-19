Police looking for suspect after Jarvis and Wellesley roll-over crash

Toronto police are looking for a female suspect who fled the scene after a roll-over crash near Jarvis and Wellesley Streets on Saturday.

Officers say they received a call shortly after 11 a.m for reports of a collision.

One vehicle struck a second, and that second vehicle rolled over onto its roof according to police.

Paramedics say nobody was seriously injured.

The TTC is diverting buses in both directions on Jarvis Street because of the incident.

Police continue to investigate.

Collision: Jarvis & Wellesley, 2 vehicles 1 rolled over, unknown injuries, expect delays.Further when I get more. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO902436?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO902436</a> ^gl —@TPSOperations