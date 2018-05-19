Skip to Main Content
Police looking for suspect after Jarvis and Wellesley roll-over crash

Toronto police are looking for a female suspect who fled the scene after a roll-over crash near Jarvis and Wellesley Streets on Saturday.

Toronto police respond to a roll-over crash near Jarvis and Wellesley on Saturday. (CBC/ Yanjun Li)

Officers say they received a call shortly after 11 a.m for reports of a collision. 

One vehicle struck a second, and that second vehicle rolled over onto its roof according to police.

Paramedics say nobody was seriously injured.

The TTC is diverting buses in both directions on Jarvis Street because of the incident.

Police continue to investigate.

 

