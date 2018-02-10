Toronto police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a shooting last Thursday in North York

Officers responded to a call at 11:13 p.m. on Feb. 8 about a shooting in the Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent area.

On their arrival, the police say they found a man with life-threatening injuries. The injured man was rushed to hospital where he remains in a coma.

Investigators say the operator of a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with licence plate CADN 350, which fled the scene of the shooting, is considered armed, violent and extremely dangerous.

They are warning people not to approach the vehicle if it's located.

Police say a man driving a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee similar to this one, fled the scene of a shooting on Feb. 8. (Toronto Police Service)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

