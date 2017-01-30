Homicide detectives are now sweeping the streets near George Brown College following a fatal shooting in the Adelaide Street East and Sherbourne Street area in downtown Toronto this afternoon.

​Police have put the college on a hold-and-secure alert, which means it has been locked and those inside have been told not to leave the building.

Paramedics say one man is dead.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a mid-sized blue vehicle, police say. It happened along George Street, approximately 30 metres north of Adelaide Street East around 2:40 p.m.

Sergeant Craig Somers of Toronto police said that approximately 10 to 12 shots were fired. The victim was on a sidewalk when he was shot.

Police found two semi-automatic handguns at the scene and say shell casings were strewn in the area.

A vehicle nearby was also struck but none of the occupants were injured. Police say it's not yet known whether this was a targeted shooting.

Police say George Street is closed between Adelaide and Richmond streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 51 Division at 416-808-5100.