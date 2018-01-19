Durham Regional Police say they have located the stolen van that is said to have at least 12 dogs inside, but the thief, who they claim is armed, is still at large.

Officers have located the stolen van with dogs near High St in Whitby. Officers are working on reuniting them with rightful owners. pic.twitter.com/ePlWmNNXaM — @DRPS

The van was located near High Street in Whitby.

Police said in a tweet that the dogs are fine and they are working on reuniting the animals with the rightful owners.

Officers are still searching the area for the suspect.

Theft suspect still outstanding, officers are still searching the area. Dogs are fine and we will be making arrangements to get them home. — @DRPS

Police say the dog walker who owns the vehicle was in the area of Garden Street and Manning around 11:30 when she was approached by an armed man, who is described as white, tall and slim. The man demanded that she hand over the vehicle.

Police are advising residents not to approach the suspect, but instead call 911 with a location.