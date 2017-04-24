Toronto police officers have located a vehicle outside a home in North York that may be connected to a hit and run on Sunday night.

Police say a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle as it attempted to make a left turn at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue on Sunday night at 8:45 p.m.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were both transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the driver of the pickup truck failed to remain at the scene.

Toronto police say they are following up on information given to them by witnesses and have located a vehicle near Highway 401 and Yonge Street.

Police would not confirm whether the vehicle they located was the same truck that was involved in the hit-and-run.