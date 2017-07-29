Toronto police have issued a warning about a possible round of contaminated street drugs, after a third man died from a possible overdose this week.

There have been a total of three deaths and 17 overdoses in Toronto relating to fentanyl since July 27.

Police suspect a batch of heroin was likely laced with fentanyl. Harm reduction worker Walter Cavalieri said that's become an increasing risk.

"I'm not surprised. I'm very sad about it, and disappointed. I'm really disappointed that we as a city are not taking more actions. This is maybe the new normal," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.