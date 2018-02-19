Peel police have identified the victim in Monday afternoon's shooting in Brampton as Oliver Augustas Willis, 37. Willis was killed after being shot multiple times Monday afternoon, according to Peel police.

Police received a call at 2:40 p.m. for shots fired in the Vodden Street East and Cumberland Drive area, Const. Lori Murphy told reporters.

"Multiple shots were heard," she said.

Paramedics confirmed to CBC Toronto that the victim was not transported to hospital.

According to Murphy, there were no immediate leads on suspects, but a dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

Murphy said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and is not a public safety issue.

Police are asking for witnesses and those with information to contact Peel Regional Police homicide and missing persons bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205. Peel Crime Stoppers will also accept information anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), at peelcrimestoppers.ca or via text at CRIMES (274637) with the word "PEEL" and then your tip.