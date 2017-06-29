York Regional Police are investigating after an early morning explosion at a cafe in Vaughan that police are calling 'suspicious'

The incident took place at Caffe Coretto at 120 Winges Road near Highway 7 at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Thursday.

"One wall of the cafe is blown out and collapsed," said York police spokesperson Andy Pattenden.

One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital. He is now in police custody.

The area around the cafe is closed off and officers are holding the scene, said Pattenden.

Police say they would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Caffe Coretto had previously been the target of an investigation into illegal gaming machines.