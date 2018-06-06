Body found near Kennedy and Sheppard no longer deemed suspicious

Toronto police say a body found by a creek near Kennedy Road and Bonis Avenue on Wednesday is no longer being treated as suspicious.



Officers say they received a call just before 5 p.m. for reports of a person found without vital signs.



Paramedics arrived on scene to find the person the person without vital signs. The person was confirmed dead at the scene. There is no word yet on the age, gender or identity of the deceased.



"After some careful consideration it's been deemed suspicious due to the fact there is trauma to the body," said Const. Katrina Arrogante, said earlier in the evening.

An autopsy is expected in the coming days.