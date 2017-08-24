Toronto police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl at a day camp in the Dundas Street West and University Avenue area.

Police say it happened on the morning of Aug. 22, when the girl was approached by an unknown man allegedly posing as a parent.

Police describe the man as white, between 30 and 50, six feet tall, with black hair, a beard and a thin build.

He was wearing black sunglasses, a light-coloured shirt, dark shorts and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).